Bulls ready for all Glasgow’s tricks

The Bulls are confident they can counter any game plan Scottish side Glasgow Warriors throw at them when the two teams meet in the final of the United Rugby Championship in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Pretoria side will not adapt the style of play that got them to the final and they have confidence that their own tried and tested game plan will be sufficient to win the title.

Finals are normally low scoring affairs where defence and a kicking game dominate. But this one might just be different. According to URC statistics, the Bulls and Warriors are the two best attacking teams in this season’s competition.

The Warriors are in first place mainly due to the number of defenders they’ve beaten this season.

The Bulls, however, scored 88 tries to the 80 of the Warriors which gave them the advantage on the scoreboard, as was evident in the two teams’ previous encounter which the Bulls won by 40 points to 34.

And Bulls flanker Marco van Staden believes they are ready to put in another winning performance.

“We know they are a very good attacking team so we can’t take anything for granted so hopefully everything Glasgow brings we are prepared for it but obviously we know that they have a very good running game,”

Van Staden says the team wants to reward everybody involved on Saturday, from the fans to those behind the scenes at Loftus.

“We make a difference when we win every weekend and to host a final at Loftus for the people of Pretoria, I think it’s massive for them as well. It gives a good vibe in our city and it’s just for the team playing, there are so many people involved getting us to the final.”

Kick-off on Saturday evening is at six-o-clock.