Bulls gear up for United Rugby Championship semi-final showdown

The Bulls expect that Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semi-final against Irish powerhouse, Leinster, will be settled by one or two key moments.

The Bulls are playing at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria and have given themselves the best chance to progress to the final. But they do need to stay alert in a knock-out situation.

Bulls loose forward, Marcel Coetzee, says the Pretoria side is working on managing the intensity of a big game.

“We need to capitalise on the big moments still, especially with playoffs. You cannot afford really soft moments for teams to get in because that will punish you. Being in playoff spots, you have to make every point count and you have to have the right flow and game management when you want to play and when is it time to make it slow. So that is fixable.”