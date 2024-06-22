Bulls come up short against Glasgow Warriors

Reading Time: < 1 minute
For the second time in three seasons, the Bulls came up short in the final of the United Rugby Championship grand final.
The Bulls were beaten by the Glasgow Warriors 21-16 at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria in a pummeling final where both sides left everything on the field of play.
The Warriors outscored the Bulls 3 tries to 1 as they rallied in the second half to seal a famous win and be crowned the 2024 United Rugby Championship winners.
At halftime the Bulls led 13-7.