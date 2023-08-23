Despite the bullet entry and exit wounds on the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s body, a bullet projectile that was discovered at the crime scene of his murder was never swabbed for DNA profiling.

This emerged during cross-examination at the former Bafana Bafana captain’s murder trial at the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo has stuck to her guns that she did not plant the bullet head which she discovered on the kitchen counter, behind glass jars, the morning after the shooting.

She says Mosia, who was in charge of taking swabs in different places inside the house, never took any DNA swabs on the said projectile.

It has not been established whether the bullet projectile was the bullet that fatally wounded Meyiwa.

“There is an entry and exit wound on the deceased’s body. Did you swab the bullet projectile for DNA profile?” asked Sipho Ramosepele when he reopened his cross-examination on Wednesday morning.

“Mosia never swabbed it,” says Mhlahlo.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo questioned Mhlahlo on steps to follow in securing a crime scene.

“The police must put a tape so that no one can enter and if there is anyone inside they must be told to step outside. They must then investigate the scene,” says Mhlahlo, a forensic investigator and criminalistic expert who worked on the scene with Warrant Officer, Thabo Mosia.

Without making direct reference to the manner in which the first respondents who attended the scene, had left the scene under the care of Kelly Khumalo’s uncle Themba Khumalo, Mhlahlo says once secured the scene must be guarded to avoid exhibits being tampered with.

She says she was never informed of Themba Khumalo, saying had she been told she would have added that in her statement.

Mshololo would not let go of that line of questioning, trimming down her questions directly on Kelly’s uncle.

Mshololo: Such a person would be able to remove or place things in the house, correct?

Mhlahlo: I don’t know if the court would like me to respond to that.

Mshololo: I am not saying you know Mr. Themba Khumalo. I am saying if the person is left with the key there is a possibility that the person could tamper with the scene.

Mhlahlo: No comment on that.

Mshololo: Good answer

Mosia, the first investigative officer to arrive on the scene arrived for the first time at 00h20 on the 27th, searched the place, and never detected any bullet projectile on the kitchen counter. Mosia has told the court that he left the scene at about 02h40 to attend to other crime scenes.

It was only at about 6 a.m. that he returned to the Meyiwa crime scene and all the while none of the people who were on the scene had noticed the bullet head.

Only after Mhlahlo’s arrival at 9h10 that morning was the bullet projectile discovered.

Mshololo put it to Mhlahlo that there had been enough time for the bullet head to be planted there before she discovered it.

Mshololo: It was put there by one of the people who were moving in and out.

Mhlahlo: I found the bullet after moving those glass jars. Had I not moved those glass jars, had I not followed the damage on the door it’s possible that I wouldn’t have found it.

Mshololo: My point is that it was not there, and it was placed there by the people who were coming in and out because that door was never closed.

Mhlahlo: I wouldn’t be able to speak of something that happened before I got there. I have no evidence that the evidence was planted there. What I know is that I found it there.

The trial continues.