Bulgarians were sceptical on Monday that the result of Sunday’s elections, the fourth in less than two years, would bring much change to the political landscape.

The Centre-right GERB party of former long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov looks set to win Sunday’s election, partial results showed, but its chances of forming a coalition government remain unclear.

Programmer Viktor Velichkov says he not sure what to expect from now on.

“I am not sure what to expect from now on. It’s unlikely they have changed much in such a short period of time and most likely they will continue with their policy from before.”

Lawyer, Vladimir Pergelov said he was not happy with the results.

“This is exactly what I expected, and perhaps the coalition will be among the parties that are outside the status quo, maybe it won’t be with a full majority, but at least there will be a government. At most, there should be a second election.”

With 99% of the ballots counted, partial official results showed GERB winning with 25.4%. Its main rival, the reformist We Continue the Change of Kiril Petkov, whose coalition cabinet collapsed in June, came second with 20.2%.

The results point to difficult coalition talks in a fractured parliament or even another snap election in the European Union member state.

Either would prolong political instability amid steep surging energy and consumer prices and war in Ukraine and raise the prospect of Bulgaria missing its 2024 target date for entry into the single currency eurozone.

Efforts to put together a functioning coalition are complicated by the fact that many of Borissov’s political adversaries accuse him of allowing widespread corruption to fester during his decade-long rule that ended last year. Borissov denies the allegations.

“I assume that they will not be able to form a government, although they have the opportunity to and they should take the responsibility, because we are in a very difficult situation, and we need stability.” said programmer Viktor Velichkov as he went to work the morning after the election.

Haulage worker, Yavor Petrinski says it will be very difficult to form a principled coalition to govern the country, adding that he had expected an even bigger victory for GERB.

Some voters in the European Union’s poorest member state say Borissov offers stability and has diplomatic experience required to navigate Bulgaria’s complex relationship with Russia.

Five political parties are seen entering the next parliament, the partial results showed. Final official results are expected on Thursday.