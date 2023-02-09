A four floor building collapsed in Harasta, a suburb of Syria’s capital Damascus, on Wednesday after an earthquake devastated large parts of Syria and Türkiye.

Two families were reported to be trapped under the rubble of the building in the Zahla district. National TV showed rescue teams trying to reach them.

The combined death toll in Türkiye and Syria rose past 12 000 on Wednesday, of which nearly 3 000 were confirmed to be Syrians.

68 hour ordeal

Meanwhile, Istanbul Municipality’s rescue teams pulled a baby from the rubble of a collapsed building on Wednesday, nearly 68 hours after a major earthquake struck Hatay city.

Rescuers reported that the baby, named Helen, was in good health and put under supervision by medical units.

In Adiyaman province, another search and rescue team found four members of the same family alive under the wreckage on late hours of Wednesday.

The footage showed three of the survivors being carried on stretchers.