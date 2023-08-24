At least five people were killed and eight injured when a building collapsed in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, a government official has said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse or how many people were inside when the disaster happened on Wednesday morning in the Dakar suburb of Rufisque.

An official from the interior ministry, Birame Faye, who was at the scene, said on Wednesday that firefighters had pulled five lifeless bodies from the rubble. Eight survivors were taken to the hospital.

Faye also mentioned that investigations were under way to determine the cause of the collapse.

Residents said it could have been linked to construction in an adjacent building.

Senegal’s booming construction industry is poorly regulated, and safety protocols are often ignored.