The Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape has launched an initiative to attract school learners to study in the field of medicine.

The province needs more doctors, and this initiative hopes to eventually deliver more medical professionals. The Metro is in the process of revising its budget in order to capacitate the youth with bursaries to undertake these studies. More than forty percent of young people in the Metro are jobless.

Deputy Mayor Princess Faku says they are concerned about the high number of young people not entering institutions of higher learning.

Faku says, “If you look at the stats, unemployed youth is an issue in our country, and COVID being one of them. Remember the youth are our future and my office wants to focus on them. We need to start building a new layer of leadership.”

Video: Buffalo City hosts medical careers expo to encourage the youth to go into the medical sector