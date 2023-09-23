The Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape has issued a warning to residents and motorists as it prepares for a stormy weather this weekend. The Metro says it’s on high alert and is prepared for any eventuality.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 Damaging Winds weather warning notice for the area over the next couple of days.

The forecast includes a cold front and disruptive rain.

The Metro spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya, says residents, particularly those who are living in low-lying areas should be extra vigilant.

"Our disaster management teams are on standby to attend to all emergencies. Our electricity department has standby teams for any eventuality. Our alert teams include the communications department Human settlements, infrastructure water and electricity department traffic and law enforcement, as well as our disaster management and fire services."

⚠️Latest Media Release Update⚠️ Widespread flooding and damaging winds over the Cape Provinces this long weekend as an intense Cut-off low moves over South Africa (23-26 September 2023).

CUT-OFF LOW LONG WEEKEND

⚠️IMPACT-BASED WARNINGS: 23-25 SEPT 2023⚠️

A strong cut-off low expected to affect large parts of SA this weekend, mainly on Sun & Mon.

⚠️IMPACT-BASED WARNINGS: 23-25 SEPT 2023⚠️

A strong cut-off low expected to affect large parts of SA this weekend, mainly on Sun & Mon.

Several impact-based warnings were issued for the Cape Provinces.

Western and Eastern Cape coastlines

The National Sea Rescue Institute in the Western Cape has urged the public to stay clear of beaches this long weekend, as heavy weather is expected to result in strong winds and big waves in some areas.

Parts of the Eastern Cape and some inland areas are also expected to experience the weather.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, says, “With this long weekend, SAWS (South African Weather Services) forecasted gale force winds and rough sea conditions at places around the Western and Eastern Cape coastlines and extending beyond. NSRI is appealing to seafarers and public members to be cautious. In places affecting inland rivers, dams, and waterways, SAWS is forecasting heavy rainfall, and areas may experience flooding.”