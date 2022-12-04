The Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape says it’s ready to welcome the influx of tourists to the city this festive season.
The East London-based metro is one of the most visited areas in the province around this time of the year.
Several festivities and events are expected to take place during this period, and the Metro’s spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya, says the safety of holidaymakers will be prioritized.
“Put together safety plans which culminate in setting up of the joint operation center at our East London beachfront and this includes our presence in terms of patrols on air, on sea, horseback and on foot…also put together additional lifeguards elements.”
