The Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape says it’s ready to welcome the influx of tourists to the city this festive season.

The East London-based metro is one of the most visited areas in the province around this time of the year.

Several festivities and events are expected to take place during this period, and the Metro’s spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya, says the safety of holidaymakers will be prioritized.

“Put together safety plans which culminate in setting up of the joint operation center at our East London beachfront and this includes our presence in terms of patrols on air, on sea, horseback and on foot…also put together additional lifeguards elements.”

Tourism’s policy looks to stimulate local economy

In September, the Department of Tourism said it is working on a framework that will increase the development of the economy through tourism. The new legislation will also be aimed at increasing jobs in the sector as well as encouraging community participation. Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu called on locals to also provide input. She hosted the 2022 Tourism Month launch at the Khwatu Nature Reserve on the Cape West Coast. This as tourism is on the up following the devastation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a policy document. We want to input it into legislation. We want to promote local tourism and we are hoping that out of this many other communities will be able to have an input into the document that we’re putting together because around all of that we’re promoting local tourism.” Minister Lindiwe Sisulu launches tourism month in the Western Cape: