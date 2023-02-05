Tributes are pouring in for the late Stellenbosch Football Club defender, Oshwin Andries.

The club confirmed the death of the 19-year-old on its website and social media accounts. Reports suggest Andries was stabbed in Cape Town. The club has asked that his family’s privacy is respected.

Various soccer clubs like Cape Town Spurs, Cape Town City and SuperSport United have sent their condolences to the Andries family and the Stellenbosch FC team.

Andries graduated from the SFC Academy and made his professional debut at the age of 18 where he became the club’s youngest ever goal scorer in the DStv Premiership and captained South Africa at the recent under-20 AFCON COSAFA qualifiers.

In a statement released by the club, it says his presence, both on and off the pitch, will be sorely missed.