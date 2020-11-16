The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture has confirmed in a statement that there is an outbreak of Brucella Bacteria which causes abortions and infertility in livestock and people in the province.

The confirmed cases of Brucellosis are said to be in areas in the northern part of the province.

This outbreak is said to reduce milk production and weaken joints in both livestock as well as humans.

The department says currently there are over 400 confirmed cases.

Efforts to curb foot and mouth disease progressing

Earlier this year, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development was working tirelessly to curb the outbreak of the foot and mouth disease.

Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo says the disease has been contained on some farms in the Molemole Municipal area, north of Polokwane.

The outbreak has led to the ban of auctions in livestock in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the North West.

Ngcobo says they understand the frustrations of livestock farmers and auctioneers.

“We understand the frustration of our auctioneers as well as our farmers, but we feel that the ban is indeed working. For the fact that we managed to contain this disease in the province of Limpopo under Molemole municipality, the people will have different ideas because it affects them directly – but we are working through the task team with all the role players to ensure that the ban is lifted so that our people can go on with their normal auction.”

In the video below, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza speaks about the foot and mouth disease: