Brown Mogotsi bail judgment due by July 29

The bail application judgment of North West businessman Brown Mogotsi will be handed down no later than the 29th of July.

This is according to presiding Judge Nelisa Mali in the Johannesburg High Court.

The matter follows arguments presented on behalf of Mogotsi, who was not present in court on Friday.

Mogotsi was denied bail twice in a lower court.

State prosecutor Thami Mpekana told the court that Mogotsi had provided an address that belongs to another person.

“The state problem is the address. On the first appearance, he did not provide the state with the address that is verifiable. The initial address is 4454 and on this address, it transpired that he doesn’t reside on that address.”