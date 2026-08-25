Brown Mogotsi back in court for fourth bail bid

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court is expected to hear self-proclaimed political fixer Brown Mogotsi’s fresh bail application.

This is his fourth application.

This comes as the same court dismissed one application and the High Court in Johannesburg rejected another.

Mogotsi, who is based in the North West, is facing charges including lying under oath, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm.

This is after he allegedly staged his own assassination attempt in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

State prosecutor Thami Mpekane said, “The matter should be set down again for bail application. We have arranged a date that this matter be remanded for that purpose, which is based on new facts. The arranged date is August 25.”

X | @SABCNews | MADLANGA COMMISSION | Independent security analyst Azaniah Mnisi weighs in on the second interim report, which was handed to the Presidency on 29 May 2026. It recommended further action against Lt-General Shadrack Sibiya, Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, Brown Mogotsi and Witness G. pic.twitter.com/3F3Ol3Q33o