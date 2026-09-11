Brown Mogotsi’s cross-examination continues in bail bid

The state is expected to continue its cross-examination of North West businessman Brown Mogotsi in his bail application on new facts when the case resumes in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court this Friday morning.

Mogotsi was arrested in May and has remained in custody.

He is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice in connection with allegations that he staged his own attempted assassination in November last year.

Mogotsi took the witness stand in the last proceedings, where he denied allegations that he plotted to escape from custody and challenged the state’s version of events.

He also disputed video footage that the state says allegedly shows him shooting at his own vehicle, claiming he does not appear in the footage.

The case was postponed to allow the state to obtain court transcripts relating to its allegations that Mogotsi shot at his own vehicle.-Reporting by Culvin Mabasa

VIDEO | Mogotsi accused of planning escape: