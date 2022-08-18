The brothers to the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu have dismissed the idea that the next King of the Nation must have royal blood on his maternal side.

The brothers, abantwana; Mbonisi, Vulindlela and Mathubesizwe kaBhekuzulu addressed the issue during a media briefing held in Fourways, north of Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

Media briefing below:

They say they held the briefing in Johannesburg because there are preparations going on kwaNongoma and didn’t want to interfere with that program.

During the briefing, the brothers announced their preferred candidate to ascend the throne as the next AmaZulu King, Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini.

They provided clarity on the narrative that claims the legitimacy of King MisuZulu as the rightful air.

Some believe the one to take the throne ought to be of royal blood both from the maternal and paternal side. The brothers say there is no such. Umntwana Mathubesizwe kaBhekuzulu says that claim is not based on traditions and customs zikaZulu.

Umntwana Mathubesizwe kaBhekuzulu, brother to the late AmaZulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini says a king does not have to have maternal royal blood. The brothers have chosen Prince Buzabazi to become next AmaZulu King. #sabcnews #ZuluRoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/BPQm0HI6K1 — BlackBallPen (@dinanodamano) August 18, 2022

He explains that it is a matter of pride and how the Zulu nation has always done things, taking pride in their customs and culture.

They further explained their reasons for choosing Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini as the rightful heir to King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s throne.

Umntwana Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu says, “He loves his family, he is humble and has been working diligently for the family.”

These are the three qualities that Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini embodies and made them see him as the next AmaZulu King.

They say they are the ones who have the right to announce and choose the King after they had consulted with the royal family, referring to themselves as the “Ruling Family” KwaZulu.

Last week, Prince Simakade entered the kraal , with King Misuzulu preparing to enter this weekend. The brothers are yet to declare when their chosen heir Prince Buzabazi will enter the kraal.

Entering the kraal is one of the cultural practices that have to be fulfilled before the air to the throne takes their place as new King.