Broos says Zimbabwe game a must-win

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bafana Bafana Head coach Hugo Broos says the game against Zimbabwe on Tuesday is a must-win. This after the match against Nigeria on Friday, ended in a draw. The South Africans will face Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. The national team returns to Bloemfontein for the first time since the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Broos has reiterated that he is proud of team’s mental toughness, given the difficulties they endured on the way to Nigeria. Bafana’s flight was delayed and they spent more than 20 hours travelling. Broos says the team’s physicality was challenged against Nigeria and he is happy with their performance.

“I am happy my players will be on the kickoff in better consequences than Friday, the kickoff against Nigeria. They will not be exhausted anymore or tired, we slept well from Saturday, we arrived there at 6:30pm and 8pm we had dinner. I think we will be physically hundred percent. There are no injuries maybe a little that on Percy but I think there will be no problem for game of tomorrow and as I said we have to win it,”

Broos conceded that Tuesday’s fixture will not be easy. However, he has confidence in the team. He also dismissed criticism of Percy Tau on social media after his performance against Nigeria. He says many people are expecting too much from Tau.

“I’m happy with Tau’s performance. Somebody told me about what’s on social media. I think the problem is that many people expect too much from him. He can’t always be a guy who gives us a victory. I’m happy with him and loves playing for Bafana Bafana,”

Although Given Msimango did not feature against Nigeria, he says he is happy for the experience and to be part of the squad. The Kaizer Chiefs star was called up following Grant Kekana’s injury.

“It did not really affect us on a mental level, yes maybe physically it may have taken a strain but mentally it didn’t show, we were aware of what was going on and the magnitude of the game. We never allowed the circumstances to weigh on our mind I think the experience of the guys considering that it was my first time travelling with the team.”

Broos say he will be counting on supporters to come out in large numbers. He says the game will be tough and extra support from the stands will mean a lot, kick off is at 18h00 at the Free State stadium in Bloemfontein.