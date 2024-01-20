Broos says Bafana Bafana can still reach second round

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says their match against Namibia in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is a must-win. The South Africans will take on their neighbours in a second Group E match in Korhogo, Ivory Coast on Sunday. Broos also added that Bafana still have an opportunity to reach the knockout stages.

Bafana lost their opening 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Mali on Tuesday. They have an opportunity to bounce back when they take on Namibia. Broos knows that a victory over their neighbours will enhance their chances of reaching the second round.

“We have to win that game; we still have chances to go through the group stages. We are confident, Namibia won against Tunisia. They have many players who play in South Africa and they will try and beat us,”

Bafana are lying bottom of Group E with no points and no goals after they lost 2-nil to the West Africans, Mali. Defender Khuliso Mudau is anticipating a tough match against Namibia.

“Everyone is motivated because we are neighbours and it won’t be an easy game. It’s going to be a fight, they will come with the spirit of wanting to beat us because they are neighbours but I think we will fight and I am confident we can win the game.”

Namibia caused an upset when they beat Tunisia in the opening match on Tuesday. It was their first victory in the Africa Cup of Nations. Their coach Collin Benjamin says Bafana have what it takes to win the tournament.

“There are so many parallels to both countries. I am of the opinion that SA is a powerhouse in Africa. They are the favourites, they have everything one needs to win this tournament. It won’t be easy for us, but we are looking forward to the game nonetheless.”

Namibia are second in Group E behind Mali on goal difference, followed by Tunisia and South Africa. Their striker Petrus Shitembe says they started the tournament well and are looking forward to the remaining games.

“It was a good start to the tournament for us a historic moment but that’s behind us now, we are looking forward to the remaining games and we are taking it a game at a time, and we are really excited.”

The match will kick off at 10pm South African time.