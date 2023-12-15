Broos reveals 50-man preliminary Afcon squad for Ivory Coast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a 50-man preliminary squad for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

The team will be trimmed to a final team of 23 players at the beginning of next month, shortly before departure to West Africa.

The 34th edition of the biennial tournament will be played from the 13th of January to the 13th of February.

The team will assemble for camp on the 4th of January 2024 and then travel to Stellenbosch for a training camp. They will be based in the Western Cape until the 9th of January.

Bafana Bafana will then wrap up their preparations with a training match against Lesotho behind closed doors at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. The team will then depart for Ivory Coast on the 11th of January.

South Africa open their account against Mali on the 16th of January, before facing neighbours Namibia five days later.

Bafana will then conclude their group campaign against Tunisia on the 24th of January.