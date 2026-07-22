Broos’s proposed Bafana extension welcomed by national team legends

The planned continuation of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos’s stay in South Africa until after next year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in the Pamoja region has been welcomed by some South African football legends.

SABC Sport has learnt that Broos has been offered a one-year extension to his contract, which was coming to an end this month, and if he’s happy with the arrangement, he’s going to continue with the team.

After leading Bafana Bafana to the knockout stage for the first time at the FIFA World Cup, Bafana legend Teko Modise says this move is a no-brainer.

“You want a coach the players can relate to, and with the team he has built, hopefully this time he can take us to the promised land.”

Recently, Broos made headlines when he was quoted in a Belgian publication, Voetbalnieuws, that he won’t be continuing with Bafana Bafana after five years as the South African men’s senior national team head coach, but was open to continuing in a different capacity.

However, SAFA were quick to refute those reports, confirming that the 74-year-old is still the head coach and he would be returning at the end of this month.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Josta Dladla also feels that continuing with Broos until next year’s AFCON is the way to go.

“I think that’s a good move. This is somebody who took us to the World Cup with no problems. Youngsters came up and no-name players just came into the camp with confidence. If he is staying, for me, that is a good thing.”

These latest developments now cast doubt on the SAFA Technical Committee’s search for Broos’ successor, which is understood to have been at an advanced stage with former head coach Pitso Mosimane the frontrunner for the return to the hot seat.

Teko Modise says this would also be an opportunity for Broos to refresh the team and incorporate younger players into the competitive squad.

With the 2027 AFCON qualifiers kicking off in September and Bafana Bafana set to play against Guinea-Conakry and Eritrea, the move to continue with Broos would seem to be all about continuity.

This period also coincides with the introduction of the new FIFA calendar, which is spread over three weeks and accommodates four international matches. Dladla says this is another reason to continue with the Belgian tactician.

Broos will return to the country this week for the fallen Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams’ funeral, and it’s believed that this will also be the period when his future will be settled.