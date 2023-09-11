Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is demanding a much-improved performance from his players in the second international friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday.

The South African senior men’s national team laboured to a goalless draw against a lowly-ranked Namibia at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Bafana Bafana failed to break a resolute Namibian defence despite enjoying almost seventy percent ball possession in the match.

Bafana Bafana must sharpen themselves ahead of two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November. But before that, they have two more friendly internationals line-up against Eswatini and Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast in October.

The purpose of the four friendly matches is to help the team prepare for the official qualifiers.

Coach Hugo Broos made wholesale changes to the team that beat Morocco in the Afcon qualifier in June.

Only three players who played against the North Africans were in the starting line-up against The Brave Warriors of Namibia.

“We will be exerting more pressure on our players than in the previous match because this is a must-win game. We are using the previous game to test other players and see if they are ready to play at the highest level,” says Broos.

Then all six matches will gauge Bafana Bafana’s readiness for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament which starts in three months. The coach already has his final team in mind for the AFCON and will use his regular side against DR Congo.

“We will start with a completely different team because we will be facing a much stronger opposition than in the previous game. We will not make too many changes in the next few months, but the door will remain open for all those players who impress between now and the Afcon,” Broos added.

Burnley and Bafana Bafana forward Lyle Foster aims to cement his place in the national team set-up. The England-based Foster is looking forward to playing in his first senior Afcon tournament, after representing the country at both under-20 and under-23 levels in the continental footballing showpiece.

“It’s always great to be back home to play for Bafana Bafana. It is always a big honour to represent my country. I want to improve and win games,” says Lyle Foster, Bafana Bafana forward.

With most European leagues set to continue playing during the Afcon tournament, Foster is not worried about losing his place in the English Premier League side.

“I will always give my best whether playing at club level or his country. I will only control what I’m able to control and hopes that I will continue enjoying regular action at Burnley even after the Afcon,” Foster added.

The match against the DR Congo starts at five o’clock, and it will also be staged at the Orlando Stadium.