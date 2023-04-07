The historic Brodie Road Muslim Cemetery at Wynberg, in Cape Town, has reopened after it was closed for 127 years.

Historic documents indicate that the land was provided to the Muslim community by the then-colonial government in 1848.

The last burial occurred in 1896.

Imam Badrodien, who was known as the ‘Malay Priest’ for the Wynberg area during this period, was entrusted with the oversight of the cemetery on behalf of the Wynberg Muslim community.

With the shortage of burial space in Cape Town, the Muslim Judicial Council, which has worked closely with the cemetery management, has welcomed the reopening of the cemetery.

Chairman of the MJC’s burial administration department, Sheikh Riad Fataar says, “We will do the job. We are trying to save the city money. We will look after the cemetery, we will do the administration, we will do the security, and all of those things. So, this is another help in the direction with Brodie Road Cemetery, another help in the right direction to relieve that very needed burial space within the Muslim community.”