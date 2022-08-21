British decathlete Ben Gregory, who represented Wales in three Commonwealth Games, is in a critical condition after suffering a fractured skull and neck in a serious bike accident last week.

The 31-year-old suffered multiple brain haemorrhages, is in a coma and on life support, his partner Naomi Heffernan said on Instagram.

Welsh Athletics confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Ben needs your positive thoughts and prayers right now.”…”Those that know Ben know how strong he is mentally and physically, he’s a fighter and he’ll get through this.” Heffernan wrote.

