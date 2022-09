Recognised as the longest-serving monarch in Britain’s history, Queen Elizabeth II occupied the British throne for seven decades.

Taking the throne at the age of 27, below is a collection of photos of her life through the years of her reign.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday afternoon and the news of her death was announced through a statement from Buckingham Palace around 19h30 CAT. She was 96 years old.

Image Gallery:

Images from REUTERS