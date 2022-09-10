Britain’s King Charles III has signed an oath amid his official proclamation ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.

He automatically became the monarch after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

Proceedings from King Charles III proclamation ceremony:

She was the longest-reigning monarch in the UK after being the nation’s figurehead for seven decades. For the first time, the Accession Council, a body dating back to Anglo-Saxon times, has been televised.

King Charles III gave his address in the Throne Room after being officially proclaimed in his role.

“I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the crown of state, to my government for the benefit of all in return for the sovereign grant which supports my official duties as head of state and head of nation and in carrying out a heavy task that has been laid upon me unto which I dedicate what remains to me of my life. I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God.”

Tribute to Camilla

He has paid tribute to his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, during his official proclamation ceremony.

“In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be and that in the discharge of these duties, I will be guided by the council of their elected parliaments. In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife and in carrying out a heavy task that has been laid upon me unto which I dedicate what remains to me of my life. I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God,” the new UK King said.

To mark the proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III, at 11am BST today @HACRegiment began firing a 62-round gun salute from the Tower of London. pic.twitter.com/gvllOUWITo — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) September 10, 2022