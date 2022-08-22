To stretch out scarce supplies of the monkeypox vaccine, Britain is following the United States and Europe in making the most of existing stocks by administering smaller doses of the shot, health officials said on Monday.

Three National Health Service sites are set to begin a pilot testing of the so-called fractional dosing approach, which involves using one vial of the vaccine can be used to administer up to five separate doses – instead of a single dose – by injecting a smaller amount in between layers of the skin.