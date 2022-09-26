Britain could fine Tik Tok 28 million dollars following an investigation that found that the short-form video app may have breached United Kingdom’s (UK) data protection law by failing to safeguard privacy of children using the platform.

The investigation found that TikTok could have processed data of children under the age of 13 without appropriate parental consent and failed to provide proper information to its users in a transparent way.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued TikTok and TikTok Information Technologies with a notice of intent. ICO’s provisional view suggests that TikTok breached UK data protection law between May 2018 and July 2020.