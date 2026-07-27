Brig Mokwele disappointed as NDPP withdraws corruption charges

Embattled Crime Intelligence member Brigadier Dineo Mokwele has expressed disappointment that the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has provisionally withdrawn charges against her and her co- accused.

This is after the NDPP Advocate Andy Mothibi ordered that charges against Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, Mokwele, and five other co-accused be withdrawn before plea in the Brooklyn Police Station corruption case.

Mokwele is at the centre of Khumalo’s arrest for corruption and fraud charges relating to her employment.

NPA Spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, says, “I think the interpretation is very wrong. The representations were done, and because of those representations, the NDPP was able to withdraw the charges, and number five of the letter that was sent to them, it is very clear to say, ‘If IDAC are saying to him that they are still finalising the investigation, you can’t now say don’t investigate’. There, if they come up with anything, number five of the letter is very clear, that to avoid doubt, the matter may not be enrolled, nor any first decision to prosecute taken, without the express written approval of the NDPP, which basically says that this matter is withdrawn.”

NDPP withdraws corruption charges against Khumalo and co-accused: Kaizer Kganyago explains