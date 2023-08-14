Gauteng Tourism spokesperson, Barba Gaoganediwe says the BRICS Summit to be hosted in the province next week will present an opportunity to engage on sustainable ways of addressing the country’s challenges of energy security.

The 15th BRICS Summit is scheduled for the 22nd to 24th of August at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

It comes as Eskom is implementing daily power cuts of two hours at a time to protect the national grid from collapsing.

During his weekly updates on the Energy Action Plan on Sunday, Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa said Johannesburg will be expected, if there is load shedding on the day, to make its contribution to ensuring we protect the grid.

Gaoganediwe says there will be power supply contigencies.

“The contigencies around the power supply and the announcement by the electricity minister reassures us that energy securities will also be at the core. It will not just be provision of energy security but using the BRICS platform to look at co-operation around a long sustainable way of addressing issues of our energy insecurity including water insecurities in some parts. So, we are using this platform to highlight our challenges, mobilise partners and equally get the benefits to be reaped by locals.”

VIDEO | BRICS summit I SA’s Gauteng province ready to roll out the carpet: