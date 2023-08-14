South Africa has started to welcome local and international delegates to the 15th BRICS summit which will start in Midrand, Johannesburg, this week.

According to Statistics South Africa, the summit comes at a time when the country has shown a rise in the arrival of foreign tourists by 46,5%.

The Gauteng Tourism spokesperson Barba Gaoganediwe says that many businesses in the Gauteng provinces rely on tourism activities and increase visitation will use this summit to boost their intense three years of job losses.

“The summit of this nature brings opportunities for those that are in the food and beverage sector, in the security, in the logistics, in the transportation sector, in food and in events equipment. Our world class infrastructure puts us in a poll position to have a brilliant summit that is not just hosted by the principals but by the 15 million people in Gauteng who remain our golden champion hosts,” says Gaoganediwe.

VIDEO: Five BRICS leaders set to discuss group expansion.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the 5 BRICS leaders will discuss the expansion of the group during the summit in Johannesburg next week. More countries have shown an interest in joining the economic bloc.