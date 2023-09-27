Approximately 250 delegates will convene at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg for the 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum Assembly over the next two days.

The assembly takes place under the theme: Harnessing Multilateralism and Parliamentary Diplomacy to Deepen BRICS and Africa Partnership for accelerated implementation of the Africa Free-Trade Agreement.

It follows last month’s 15 BRICS Summit lead by heads of the five BRICS countries.

Presided over by South Africa’s National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the gathering seeks to foster stronger parliamentary ties and deeper cooperation among the BRICS member states.

Mapisa-Nqakula says the gathering will bring together parliamentary speakers from the BRICS bloc to look at a number of global challenges.

“Through the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, member parliaments have a critical role in overseeing legislative actions and monitoring executive branch decisions. To effectively carry out this responsibility, lawmakers scrutinize the outcomes of the heads of state summit.”

VIDEO | Update on 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum preparations: