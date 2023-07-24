Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says BRICS member countries and the friends of the economic group must ensure that there is peace and security around the world.

She is hosting the National Security Advisors meeting in Johannesburg.

Ntshavheni says this is an important meeting ahead of the summit next month.

Today we are hosting #BRICS

counterparts together with invited countries ahead of next month's 15th BRICS leaders' summit.

African tour

This comes as China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, embarks on a critical African tour. His itinerary includes trips in Nigeria and Kenya, but he is in South Africa on Monday and Tuesday for the 13th BRICS high-level summit on security issues.

The meeting holds great significance as it forms part of the preparations for the upcoming BRICS Heads of State and Government summit, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg next month.

During his visit, Wang Yi is expected to engage in high-level talks with South African authorities as well as representatives from the other BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa.

The BRICS group of nations is known for its focus on promoting economic cooperation, political dialogue, and sustainable development.

Pressing global issues

The forthcoming BRICS summit is anticipated to be a crucial platform for addressing pressing global issues, fostering mutual understanding, and strengthening partnerships among member nations.

In addition to the BRICS meeting, South Africa is preparing to receive President Xi Jinping of China, who will also embark on a state visit during this period. President Xi’s visit to South Africa underscores the strong and flourishing diplomatic ties between the two nations.

China and South Africa have enjoyed robust bilateral relations, characterised by strategic cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, infrastructure development, and people-to-people exchanges.