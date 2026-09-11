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BRICS is focused on trade investment and business cooperation: Putin

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit in India
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
SABC News

Russian President Vladimir Putin says BRICS is focused on unlocking the development potential of its member states through stronger trade, investment and business cooperation.

Speaking at the opening of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, Putin said Russia remains open to working with partners around the world and is committed to strengthening economic ties through infrastructure, logistics, finance and technological cooperation.

He also highlighted the organisation’s role in promoting global energy and food security, while creating new opportunities for businesses and investors.

Putin says, “The country that initiated the sanctions pressure are facing the problem of industrial decline and budget deficit; they cannot follow suit. They are facing some very difficult consequences and this is not just pure speculation, this is what we can judge based on their statistics. I’ve spoken about their budget deficit, about their growing public debt, as well as industrial decline.”

Video | BRICS Summit | Putin arrives in India to strengthen ties

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