South Africa is hosting the 15th BRICS Summit, which will be held in Johannesburg from August 22 to August 24. This influential summit brings together the BRICS nations, a group comprising some of the world’s most prominent emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The leaders will converge to discuss critical global issues, fostering cooperation, and charting a path towards mutual prosperity and sustainable development.

Johannesburg will serve as the backdrop for meaningful dialogues and strategic collaborations among these key players on the global stage.

Below are some pictures from BRICS:

Source: GCIS