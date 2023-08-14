The BRICS Inward Buying and Investment Business Forum is expected to start today in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

The forum is a precursor of the main BRICS leaders’ summit, starting later this month.

The aim of the forum is to promote value-added exports, strengthen the inflow of foreign direct investment, and showcase investment opportunities in South Africa.

International Operations Director at the Trade Industry Department (DTIC), Paulina Mamogobo, elaborates.

“As part of this year’s BRICS Summit focus, we have what is led by the DTIC, which is the business programme that runs on the peripherals of the actual BRICS Summit. What sets the scene for this is the inward buying and investment mission, and the inward buying and investment mission. The purpose of it is mainly to be able to promote investment opportunities for South Africa with the goal of us growing our export growth. The main focus of this mission itself is to be able to expose our BRICS counterparts to the opportunities that South Africa has.”

