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BRICS bloc agrees on joint declaration, sources say

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in India for the BRICS Summit, September 11, 2026.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in India for the BRICS Summit, September 11, 2026.
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  • GCIS
Reuters

The BRICS group of countries has agreed ​on a joint declaration, ‌which is unlikely to name any country but will condemn unilateral ​war by any country, four ​sources told Reuters on Saturday.

The ⁠bloc, which includes Brazil, ​Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, ​Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, is holding its annual ​summit in New Delhi ​this weekend.

Representatives of the member nations have ‌been engaged in bridging the divide between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, who are on ​opposite ​sides of ⁠the Gulf conflict, to produce a consensus ​declaration.

The leaders of the ​countries ⁠are expected to approve the declaration on Saturday, the sources ⁠said.

 

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