BRICS bloc agrees on joint declaration, sources say

The BRICS group of countries has agreed on a joint declaration, which is unlikely to name any country but will condemn unilateral war by any country, four sources told Reuters on Saturday.
The bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, is holding its annual summit in New Delhi this weekend.
Representatives of the member nations have been engaged in bridging the divide between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, who are on opposite sides of the Gulf conflict, to produce a consensus declaration.
The leaders of the countries are expected to approve the declaration on Saturday, the sources said.