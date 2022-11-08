England has appointed Brett Hodgson as defence coach with the Australian set to start his new assignment following the ongoing Autumn Nations Series, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday.

Hodgson will replace Anthony Seibold, who will join National Rugby League (NRL) side Manly Warringah Sea Eagles as their head coach. The former Hull FC coach will shadow Seibold in the coming weeks after linking up with the England staff at Pennyhill Park Bagshot.

Eddie Jones, England’s head coach, said in a statement: “I’ve known Brett for a few years now, he first visited us in Bristol in 2018 and I’ve been to Hull on a few occasions. He was an outstanding league player and he’s a talented, hard-working young coach who is developing.”

He also added: ”He will continue the good work that Anthony has done since he joined us. We’re disappointed to lose Anthony but pleased for him as a career move. It’s great to see assistant coaches move on to head coach roles.”

Hodgson said he was excited to join England ahead of the World Cup in France next year. “I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and this group of players. There is some real talent here and it’s something I feel I can make a contribution to in helping this team succeed.”

England is preparing for Saturday’s game against Japan at Twickenham Stadium after being stunned by Argentina. After the Japan game, England host New Zealand on the 19th of November and world champions South Africa.