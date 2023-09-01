The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that over 100 undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested and are currently at the Primrose Police Station in Gauteng.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is at the police station where they are being detained.

The Minister confirmed that they were apprehended at a home in the area.

Many of them are minors, and the minister says some are as young as 10-years-old.

He told SABC News that some are going to be transferred to hospital for suspected malnutrition.

Minister Motsoaledi says they believe this could be a child trafficking syndicate.

He further says of the group of 98 Ethiopians and 4 Malawians, only four have documents on them.

The owner of the home was also apprehended.

Minister Motsoaledi provides an update: