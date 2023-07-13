The Constitutional Court has dismissed with costs the application by Correctional Services for leave to appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling regarding former President Jacob Zuma’s medical parole.

The SCA ruled that Zuma was granted medical parole unlawfully by former correctional services boss, Arthur Fraser.

In November last year, the SCA set aside the High Court order which declared that the time Zuma spent out on medical parole should not be counted as part of the prison sentence.

The Constitutional Court had handed Zuma a 15-month prison sentence in June 2021 after he had defied its order to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The sentence expired on the 7th of October last year.

At the time, the JG Zuma Foundation welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said all that mattered was that the former president had not been sent back to jail.

“The Foundation welcomes the fact that His Excellency President Zuma is not going to jail. I think it will also help the sentiment in the country and it will create stability for the country because the sentiment on the ground was very negative towards President Zuma going to jail,” Manyi said at the time.

“So, we think that is very good, as for the rest of other things, I just think they are for academics for case law, for us a big win is the fact that President Zuma is not going back to jail. tThat is the bottom line.”

VIDEO: Supreme Court of Appeal dismisses former president Zuma’s medical parole appeal