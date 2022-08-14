A dam breach in Myanmar caused chest-high floods in the border areas of northern Thailand on Saturday local media reported.

Footage filmed by local broadcaster TPBS showed relief personnel wading through flooded streets to distribute food to people stranded in their homes around Mae Sai district in northern Thailand.

Floodwater also inundated parts of the border town of Tachileik in Myanmar. There were no reports of casualties.

The dam on the Thailand-Myanmar border overflowed due to heavy rainfall generated by passing tropical storm Mulan, officials said. They were seen inspecting the dam and swirling muddy water from viewing platforms.

Water levels started to recede by nightfall but residents were cautious with some opting to stay outdoors to make sure water levels wouldn’t rise again.