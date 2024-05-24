Breach in Justice Department child maintenance payment system

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development says their electronic payment system for third-party funds has been compromised.

Child maintenance beneficiary payments have mainly been affected and the payment system has been suspended.

It’s alleged that a cyber attacker tried to hack their system. The department says an investigation is underway to assess the breach.

The department has therefore urged child-maintenance beneficiaries to visit their nearest court with their original identity documents to receive manual payments until the electronic service is fully restored.

Deputy Director-General for Court Administration, Charles Mohalaba says all the recipients of maintenance can go to any court and bring along their proof of banking details as well as their ID, the court officials can assist them to either allow them to fill a form for the electronic payment after verification of their account or alternatively the court officials can be in a position to issue cash payments to the beneficiaries.

Media Statement 23 May 2024 Temporary Suspension of Electronic Payment System for Third-Party Funds pic.twitter.com/NEXwa9geFV — The DoJ & CD (@DOJCD_ZA) May 23, 2024