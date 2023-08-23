Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defended a common trading currency for BRICS members on Tuesday as he reaffirmed his intention of rebuilding a relationship with the African continent.

Lula also praised Africa’s potential for growth and as a potential trading partner.

The Brazilian president expressed his desire of welcoming new members to BRICS.

While a potential enlargement remains up in the air, the grouping’s pledge to become a champion of the developing world and offer an alternative to a world order dominated by wealthy Western nations is already finding resonance.