Neymar, Marquinhos and Vinicius Junior joined their Brazilian teammates in Paris as they prepare for their international friendly against Tunisia on Wednesday.

It will be the Brazilians’ last friendly before their FIFA World Cup opener against Serbia on the 24th of November in Qatar. Brazil breezed past Ghana 3-0 in another friendly last Friday.

The South Americans will bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup title in Qatar.

Tennis

Top seed, Maria Sakkari of Greece, rallied from a set down to beat Ukrainian qualifier, Katerina Baindl, in three sets in the opening round of the Parma Open tennis tournament in Italy.

It was Sakkari’s first event since her shock second-round loss to China’s Wang Xiyu at the US Open in New York in August.

Meanwhile, former world number 3 Dominic Thiem of Austria, also survived a first-round scare at the Tel Aviv Open in Israel.

