Sundays tend to have relatively low coronavirus numbers in Brazil because of delays in testing by the nation’s state governments.

Brazil registered 566 additional coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours and 16 158 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday evening.

The nation has now registered 120 828 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and 3 862 311 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Brazil reported 47,161 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,086 deaths from the disease caused by the virus,

Brazil has registered 3,717,156 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 117,666, according to ministry data, in the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

