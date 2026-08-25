Brazil fines TikTok owner for unlawful processing of teenagers’ data

Brazil’s data protection authority (ANPD) has fined TikTok owner ByteDance 153.8 million reais ($29.81 million) for allegedly violating the country’s General Data Protection Law, according to a decision published in the official gazette on Tuesday.

ANPD said that the local unit of China’s ByteDance had processed personal data of teenagers aged 13 to 18 without a valid legal basis.

ByteDance Brazil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazilian authorities are stepping up scrutiny of online platforms’ safeguards for children and teenagers, part of a broader global trend that has seen countries including Australia, France and China impose or consider stricter rules on minors’ use of social media.

Earlier this month, ANPD ordered chat platform Discord to suspend livestreaming features over concerns about children’s and teenagers’ exposure to harmful content.

According to Tuesday’s decision, ByteDance must delete the personal data of teenagers whose legal representation or assistance is not regularized within 60 business days and notify third parties with whom it shared the data.

It must also submit a technical report signed by its data protection officer, along with system audit logs demonstrating compliance, within five business days after the initial deadline expires.

The company faces fines of 137,081.49 reais per day if it fails to comply with the data-deletion, reporting or notification requirements.

The total fine could be reduced by 25% if ByteDance waives its right to appeal within 10 business days and pays the penalty within 20 business days, according to ANPD.