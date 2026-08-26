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Brazil and SA to strengthen their strategic partnership

  • International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola speaks during a debate.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
Ditaba Tsotetsi

South Africa and Brazil are set to strengthen their strategic partnership, with the two countries’ foreign ministers meeting in Pretoria on Thursday.

They will discuss trade, energy, critical minerals and defence, among other areas of cooperation.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola will co-chair the eighth session of the South Africa-Brazil Joint Commission with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira.

The talks will assess progress in existing agreements and explore new cooperation in areas including agrotech, aerospace and defence, biopharmaceuticals, energy, science and innovation.

Brazil is South Africa’s major trading partner in Latin America and the Caribbean, with significant investment by South African companies in Brazil.

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