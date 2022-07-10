More than 164 initiates from Braklaagte, near Zeerust, North West, have been reunited with their families after a successful initiation session.

Their graduation ceremony was attended by thousands of community members and traditional leaders. They say although the practice has been criticised in the past, they believe it needs to be embraced and preserved for future generations.

The community of Braklaagte came to a standstill waiting for their sons who had been attending a month-long winter initiation school. The young men walked into the village with pride and dignity, having completed the rites of passage that carry boys into manhood.

The principal of the school, David Thale, says they have always had a very good record of initiations since the 1970s.

“All initiates came back home healthy. No one got sick, no one complained and they were well taken care of like at home, drinking water and eating in short. Parents should not panic, this school is not only for people without further education, we also welcome academics.”

The traditional leader of Braklaagte, Kgosi Ntjanayana Sebogodi says, “I am proud and happy, our children went to initiation school in one number and came back with the same number, 164. I encourage my people to support us in everything when we have a school like this.”

Locals claim that although initiation practices were criticised in the past, they play an important role in preserving heritage and culture.

“We are proud of our Setswana culture, it clearly shows that our heritage is alive here in Lehurutshe,” says one community member.

Another member insists, “Let’s preserve our culture, built it as it was birthed from ancient times.”

The graduation ceremony will continue for the next few days with an official announcement of the next female initiation training that will take place in August.

Video| The community of Braklaagte in North West welcomes back winter initiates: