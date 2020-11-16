Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and parents clashed amid allegations of racism.

An application for an urgent interdict to stop the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from protesting outside Brackenfell High School will be heard today in the High Court in Cape Town.

The matter was postponed last week to allow the EFF to make representations. The application has been brought by the school’s governing body.

Judge Siraj Desai last week said that the EFF gave an undertaking that it would not disrupt matric exams at the school.

Violent clashes erupted at the school last Monday between parents and EFF members protesting over allegations of racism. This after 42 white learners allegedly attended a private party at a wine estate.

Western Cape education authorities say the event was not organised or funded by the school.

EFF Condemns White-Terrorism in Brackenfell Anti-Racism Protests pic.twitter.com/Zq51qUqodW — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 9, 2020

Western Cape Education Department Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says, “The Judge has postponed it until Monday to allow for the EFF to make representations. The Western Cape Education Department is monitoring the situation very closely. Our primary concern is the safety of learners and educators at the school. They are writing matric exams. They have worked so hard this year. They don’t deserve any disruption for them in this very crucial week.”

The Western Cape Government authorities met with the Principal of Brackenfell High and the School Governing Body on Tuesday.

The EFF on violent clashes outside Brackenfell High School: