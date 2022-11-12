Limpopo Champions Boxing Promotions has launched an international tournament to raise awareness and fight the scourge of gender based violence.



Boxing featherweight national champion, Jeff Magagane will defend his title against Zolisa Batyi in the main bout of the tournament.

Magagane says such boxing tournaments are needed as Gender Based Violence is a serious concern.

He add, “It really means a lot you know on how men are being abused and no one is talking about it now I’m part of the tournament and I’m defending my title for the first time. I’m very grateful to be part of the tournament.”

GBV activist, Nthabiseng Mokgatlwe who was gang raped more than 15 years ago, believes that sport fits well in fighting GBV as it will unite people.

“In 2006 I was brutally gang raped by group of thugs and in the process I fell pregnant and I contracted HIV. I think this tournament will uplift and actually assist some sports to come together so that wherever GBV is concerned we need to fight it and united as it is.” adds Mokgatlwe.

The anti-GBV tournament CEO, Phathutshedzo Dongola says they want all boxers to be ambassadors of the campaign.

“We must play the role as promoters in boxing because the issue of GBV is not something to postpone. We felt that we must accelerate it we want to make sure that rather all the boxers in the country must be ambassadors for GBV. We are having 8 bouts 3 international fights.” says Dongola.

Former national lightweight champion, Tshfhiwa Munyai will also fight in an elimination international non-title fight against Malawi’s Crispin Moliati. The winner between the two will challenge for the IBF title.

Meanwhile, the 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children will start on 25th November to 10th December.