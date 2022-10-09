Boxing South Africa says it wants to restore the sport to its former glory, as the number one sport in the country. This as boxers have converged in Gqeberha for the J4 Joy International boxing tournament at the Feather Market Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The tournament features 10 boxers, five bouts, and three titles. An international boxer Diego Alberto Ruiz from Argentina will be facing Thato Bonokoane for the WBF Super Bantamweight world title.

This promises to be a fierce fight, as both Ruiz and Bonokoana are confident to win this match.

“I know that I’m a fighter. It’s just a different opponent, but I know what’s gonna happen. That’s why we gonna fight with two hands and I’m just ready to be crowned a champion for the junior featherweight.”

“We are prepared 100% to win that’s what we came he for in South Africa.”

Boxing South Africa says these kinds of tournaments help to bring boxing into the limelight.

“It’s a huge thing, a great benefit for up-and-coming boxers but also to aspire to fight for great titles. Like what’s at stake now is the world title, South African title, and provincial title. It’s a big thing,” says Nceba Dladla, Boxing SA provincial manager.

Traditional leaders embrace boxing in Eastern Cape: